HAVRE — The Montana Grain Growers Association announced recently that it has awarded $26,000 in scholarships across the state to students at the high school and college level.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Montana Grain Growers Association awards scholarships

The recipient of the MGGA $5,000 scholarship is Montana State University – Northern student Reese Whitehead, who also works full time at the Northern Ag Research Center.

Recipients for the $500 scholarships: Addisyn Bengston (Cut Bank), Aiden Kitto (Toston), Ali Erickson (Hobson), Ayden DeBruycker (Fairfield), Brianna Terry (Big Sandy), Carrie Killen (Huntley), Carson Maloney (Turner), Dylan Clark (Shelby), Evan Walter (Conrad), Hailey Goroski (Glendive), Kaeden Wolery Hickman (Inverness), Kendall Clausen (Malta), Kylee Finn (Cascade), Landon Tveit (Fairview), Laynie Sattoriva (Hingham), Lily Bingaman (Conrad), Madelyn Myers (Hingham), Mara Salevold (Froid), Noah Walter (Conrad), Parker Hansen (Gildford), Riese Sattoriva (Hingham), Rye Miller (Gildford), Shayne Taylor (Wilsall), Shea Ostberg (Fairfield), Tate Beck (Hogeland), Tori Dixon (Big Sandy), Ty Baker (Havre) and Wyatt Ramage (Billings).

Recipients for the $1,000 scholarships: Alice Bold (Big Sandy), Baylor Davis (Great Falls), Dawson Hammond (Malta), Dirk Wolery (Rudyard), Helen Darlington (Great Falls), Reinhard Bold (Big Sandy) and Tiara Whitmus (Stanford).

2027 Scholarship opportunities will open December 1, 2026, and students who are qualified should consider applying for the $500, $1,000 and $5,000 scholarships.