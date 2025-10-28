Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana Ag Network

Actions

Phillips County couple donates ranch to Ranchers Stewardship Alliance

Veseth Cattle Company Ranch
Veseth Cattle Company Ranch
Veseth Cattle Company Ranch
Posted

GREAT FALLS — A Phillips County couple has made state history by donating their 38,300-acre cattle operation to ensure it remains in agriculture forever.

Dale and Janet Veseth are gifting their Veseth Cattle Company Ranch, valued at $21.6 million, to the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance (RSA) — a nonprofit they have helped lead for more than two decades.

A news release from the RSA says the donation ensures the land stays in agriculture and under local management, preserving ranching traditions for future generations.

"It's brought people together with a shared purpose and opened eyes to the positive impact ranchers have on the ground," Dale said. "We're proud to know the ranch will be part of that. They'll keep it working the way it's meant to be."

TRENDING
Former Great Falls teacher convicted of sexually abusing a child Second person dies after crash in Chouteau County Changes for Montana Millionaire 2025 Updates on restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

The Veseths will continue operating the ranch during their lifetime, but the long-term plan gives ownership to the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance.

The Veseths say that this arrangement preserves ranching, wildlife habitat, and Montana's open landscapes for future generations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App