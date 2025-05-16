In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on the High Plains Conservation District's annual "Ag Days" event for fourth-grade students in Cascade County.

Students participate in 'Ag Days' in Great Falls

This is the fifteenth year the High Plains Conservation District has hosted the event. The two day event hosted approximately 400 students on each day, cycling through nine different stations.

High Plains Conservation District Executive Director Tenlee Atchison says, “It's really important for students to know where their food and fiber comes from, how to conserve it, why it's important to conserve for future generations.”

Through various workshops, students learned about commodities grown and produced within the county, soil, electricity from Northwestern Energy, branding from the Montana Farmers Bureau, pollination from a local beekeeper and the Montana Farmers Union, food processing from General Mills and Pasta Montana, and a student favorite - how to make butter and ice cream.

These workshops connect classroom learning with real world agricultural practices; Atchison explained, “It kind of hits the curriculum that they're working on throughout the year that this just emphasizes. So, it's kind of a good year end.”