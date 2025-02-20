A man fired shots toward Bozeman airport

BOZEMAN — A man recently fired a rifle toward Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, striking the National Guard Armory and two hangars.

Airport police chief confirms shooting incident near Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

No injuries were reported, but a private jet was also damaged.

The incident happened on February 12, 2025, according to Aiport Police Chief Bill Dove.

Dove confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying a man walked out of a house on Tower Road and fired seven rounds from an AR-15 rifle in the direction of the airport.

Two hangars at the far east end of the airport and the National Guard Armory building were hit. No one was inside the buildings at the time.

The man who fired the rounds later died by suicide.

His name has not been released by law enforcement at this point, and there is no word on a suspected motive or reason for the shooting.

We will update you if we get more information.