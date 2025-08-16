HELENA — The new hunting season is officially underway, with the first hunting opportunities opening up - the 900 series for antelope, and elk shoulder season for some districts.

Shaun Boese, Archery Shop Manager with Capital Sports, said it's been busy for them the past month as hunters get their gear ready for fall hunting.

Archery hunting returns in Montana

"It's a tradition, first of all,” Boese said. “A lot of people in Montana, it's what they do, especially us bow hunters, that's what they love.”

The 900 series marks the start of fall hunting in Montana, opening three weeks before general archery does. This gives a head start to bow hunters lucky enough to draw a tag since pronghorn are more difficult to hunt than other species due to their speed, reactiveness, and enhanced vision.

"Antelopes can see very, very well,” Boese said. “I think they say they have eight power binocular eyes essentially, and their eyes are set pretty far on the side of their head, so they can almost see 360 degrees around them, so yes, they have great vision. Things that you would get away with on other animals with movement or whatever, you don't get away with in on an antelope."

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks reminds hunters to brush up on the regulations and do their research before they go out this fall. Know where you're going and if you can hunt there.

Hunters also need to remember, if they're in Montana, they're likely in bear country.

"That's the time of the year, archery season, when we have a lot of bear conflicts with hunters,” said Greg Lemon, Communication Education Division Administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “So archery hunters are in the field, being quiet, making animal noises, trying to pull elk in close, and harvesting an animal. Then, having to process the animal in the field and get it out, so we really want to lean in to our messaging around being safe in grizzly bear country for archery hunters in particular."

Bow hunting is a passion for many Montana hunters. It is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends or loved ones.

Boese notes that it's a sport for all ages, and it's never too late to try it out. Everyone has to start somewhere. It just takes practice and understanding your equipment.

"It's a sport you can do your whole life, really,” Boese said. “Because as you get older and whatnot and say your knees are bad, you can't play basketball anymore, you might still be able to shoot your bow though."

For those gearing up and loading your quivers, go out, enjoy the outdoors, have fun with it, and give it your best shot.