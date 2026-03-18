The Rocky Boy’s Reservation was left stunned and grieving when 16-year-old Lacey Kaide Arkinson was killed in a hit-and-run in 2019.

Her mother Violet Arkinson recalls the wave of sorrow that swept the community.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Art exhibit honors Rocky Boy’s teen, spotlights MMIP

“Our reservation, everybody was, like, saddened. They were saddened by the news. It just happened so fast,” Violet said.

Lacey was killed by a drunk driver who fled the scene. It took four years for Violet’s family to learn the identity of the driver, Shoshana Saddler, who was eventually sentenced to 18 months in jail for vehicular homicide.

Though justice was delayed, Violet has tried to move forward with forgiveness and a determination to honor her only child’s memory.

“I forgive her for what she did to my daughter, but I wish she would have came forward sooner. I wish you would have stayed there with her. You know, she died instantly. She didn't suffer, but, yeah, she was my only daughter. She was my only child. She was. She was loving. She was a caring person,” Violet shared.

Violet later connected with Irish artist Brian Maguire, known for his work spotlighting Indigenous issues. Maguire’s latest exhibit features portraits and stories of missing and murdered Native Americans from Montana, including Lacey Arkinson.

“We got through it and eventually began to meet the families, which was essential, and heard the stories and sat with their grief,” Maguire said.

The exhibit is currently on display in New York.

For Violet, it’s an opportunity to ensure Lacey’s story is never forgotten. It will also mark her first visit to New York City.

“She didn't write one word about the perpetrator, the person who killed her daughter. Not one word. They don't appear in her story that she gave me... just the beauty of her daughter she wrote about,” Maguire reflected.

Violet is now raising money to make the commemorative trip. Those wishing to help can find more information on the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

