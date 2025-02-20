As temperatures rise, so does the danger of ice jams

GREAT FALLS — Many rivers across Montana are frozen due to the sub-zero temperatures in recent days. With temperatures now warming into the 30s and 40s, ice jams will pose more of a threat.

According to Weather.gov, Montana has the largest number of reported ice jams in the 48 contiguous states, and also the most ice-jam related deaths in the contiguous U.S.

Ice jams form and break unexpectedly causing flooding upstream or a sudden rush of water downstream, respectively.

The majority of ice jams in Montana occur in February and March. Montana reports the largest number of ice jams and attributed deaths.

Riverfront property owner or homeowners with properties in floodplains should remain vigilant this time of year, especially during times of large temperature fluctuations.

