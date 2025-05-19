BIG SANDY — Rural hospitals face significant operational challenges, and many are being absorbed by larger healthcare systems. For example, in 2023, Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton was acquired by Benefis Health System, and Chester’s medical center transitioned to Logan Health in 2022.

Big Sandy Medical Center celebrates 60 years

Big Sandy Medical Center, however, remains independently owned, and celebrated 60 years of service to the community this month.

Originally built in 1965 as a nine bed critical access hospital and nursing home, the now 25 bed critical access and emergency care center still takes pride in being community owned, and a sign reading ‘Community Built’ sits outside the medical center. One community member, Bob Quinn, was in grade school when the hospital was built.

He explains, “The thing we're most proud of is the sign right here, that this is built by the community. The whole thing was done volunteer, there weren't any government programs or anything like that. We’re real proud of the fact that we’re still independent, and it’s community supported.”

Being independently owned comes with its advantages and disadvantages.

Jessica Ophus, the Director of Staff and Marketing at the Big Sandy Medical Center, who also works as an RN, explains, “Even just marketing itself, or letting people know we exist sometimes is tough. But, for us to maybe take advantage of the name, the Benefis name, means that we don't get to make our own decisions anymore. It means that somebody who might not understand rural communities, might not understand small town life, might not understand the challenges that we have. We were built by the community. For the community, and we want to stay that way.”

The medical center employs 60 staff members from the surrounding areas, has a co-op program with the local high school, and is supported by volunteers that help with their activity center. In just the past six years, the hospital has added two more buildings, which allows space for a wellness center and physical therapy clinic, funded by the community.

Staffing, however, is one of the problems that many rural hospitals face, including Big Sandy, as Montana as a whole faces a healthcare workforce shortage. That shortage is one of the issues being addressed by the addition of TouroCOM medical school to Great Falls, and the expansion of Great Falls College’s nursing programs. Big Sandy Medical Center is one healthcare facility could stand to benefit.

Ophus says, “We haven't brought anybody in that's been through the school yet, but we did just recently have two LPNs who have joined the LPN to RN bridge program that has just opened up. This is their second class, starting again. And so we do have staff benefiting from that change, as we work to increase medical professionals in the state.”

Big Sandy Medical Center has no plans of slowing down, and will be adding CT scans in the coming year.

Another member of the community, Bob Nelson, served on the Big Sandy Medical Center’s Board of Directors for over 30 years. He says, “Rural health care is a tough business. It's a tough business. And we're still managing to keep it going. The people we have working here and the services we provide are as good as you can get anywhere, and we're very proud of that.”

