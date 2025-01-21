Big Sky Dallas Safari Club advocates for conservation and outdoor access

GREAT FALLS — A new chapter of an international conservation organization, the Big Sky Dallas Safari Club (DSC), is opening its doors in Montana, with a mission to promote wildlife conservation, youth engagement, and increased outdoor access for veterans.

Connecting Conservation and Hunting

The Dallas Safari Club, originally part of Safari Club International, has been focusing on wildlife conservation for nearly 50 years.

Erin Throckmorton, President of the Big Sky DSC, emphasized the club’s mission to preserve wildlife and grow interest in outdoor activities:

“We’re focusing on wildlife conservation, getting programs to help the wildlife continue to flourish. But then we want to get more programs for youth to get them involved in our sport, as well as more outdoor programs for veterans,” Throckmorton explained.

Ozzy Dahlman, the chapter’s secretary, shared how the organization works to ensure Montanans maintain access to public lands:

“There’s a lot of worry in Montana about our public lands and access. I just want to make sure that we can visit with the people that are in charge and let them know how important that is.”

Revitalizing Hunting Participation

The club is also addressing the declining number of hunters in Montana, which mirrors a national trend.

“In the 1980s, hunters made up 10% of the population. Today, it’s just 5%,” said Throckmorton.

Through education and outreach, the Big Sky DSC aims to reverse this trend by highlighting the importance of hunting in conservation and wildlife management.

Supporting Veterans and Youth

The Big Sky DSC plans to create programs specifically for veterans, recognizing the therapeutic value of outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and hiking.

“If we can get more veterans out in nature, it’s only going to help them. And here in Great Falls, we have a huge military presence,” Throckmorton noted.

Youth programs will also play a critical role in the organization’s efforts to pass on outdoor traditions to the next generation.

Advocacy for Montana’s Wildlands

Beyond hunting, the Big Sky DSC is committed to advocating for Montana’s wild areas and partnering with like-minded organizations. Their motto—Conservation, Education, Advocacy—guides their efforts to protect the natural beauty and accessibility of the state’s wilderness.

For members like Dahlman, the joy of conservation goes far beyond hunting: “It’s not even about I got a deer, I didn’t get a deer. We’ll hike up the mountain, camp overnight. It would be a tragedy if we weren’t allowed to do that anymore,” he said.

The Big Sky Dallas Safari Club is poised to make a significant impact in Montana, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the state’s incredible landscapes while fostering a deeper understanding of conservation and outdoor heritage.

