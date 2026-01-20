Family wants answers after teen shot dead in Billings

BILLINGS — A family is searching for answers after 17-year old Scott Rozell was shot and killed last Friday night at a house in the 300 block of South 33rd Street.

The details surrounding Rozell's death have yet to be confirmed by the Billings Police Department, raising concern and confusion for the family.

According to the family, it took until Saturday afternoon to find out that Rozell had died.

Rozell's brother-in-law Shawn Betancourt said that the family learned of the incident from a neighbor.

Betancourt said, "It took Scott's own mother to go to the house where she dropped him off that night and find out from a neighbor that there was a shooting, and having to contact dispatch herself to find out her own son is dead. Now, it's days later and we don't have a shred of answers. All we have are questions. Questions on questions on questions, and no answers."

Police said that information cannot be released because it involves a juvenile.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with final expenses; it states, in part:

Scott was a sweet, shy, and deeply loving soul. He cared about others in a quiet, genuine way, and those who knew him felt his kindness. He was a gentle kid with a big heart—someone who deserved so much more time, so many more birthdays, and a full life ahead of him. Scott was being raised by his sister, who stepped into that role at a very young age while also caring for her own young child. The bond they shared was incredibly special. He was deeply loved by all of his sisters, brother, niece, parents and by all of his family and friends who will miss him beyond words.

Rozell's sister Amber said, "I have a really big family, but we don't have much of anything. I don't know what to do. It's the only thing I can think of that maybe will take away the stress of planning all of the next things we have to figure out now."

