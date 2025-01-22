Bird Flu: What Montanans should know

GREAT FALLS — “Bird Flu” - also known as Avian Flu - is practically a public health buzzword. But what do you need to know about the virus? Abigail Hill, Health Officer for the Cascade City-County Health Department, said, “Humans get the flu and birds get the flu.”

Bird Flu: What Montana residents need to know

Hill explains that, although it is a risk for birds, it’s not currently a large threat to humans: “Since like 2024 we’ve had like 60 or so cases in the entire United States of human transfer to bird flu.”

None of those human cases have occurred in Montana. However, it’s still worth being safe for your health as well as for other animals’ health.

Hill said, “If you’re changing bird feeders, wear gloves. Wash hands, because you do have migratory birds that might be using those feeders.”

If you need a general rule of thumb, keep you and your pets away from potentially sick birds.

“If you see a bird that looks sick, just don’t touch it. If you absolutely have to, wear gloves. The great thing is you can always call Fish, Wildlife, Parks.”

FWP’s phone number is 406-454-5840.

Perhaps the largest practical effect you can see the bird flu hitting is your grocery store's egg section - or lack thereof.

Michael Vetere, general manager of 2J’s Fresh Market in Great Falls, said that they’ve had trouble stocking their eggs.

Vetere said, “Say we order 10 cases, and we may only get like, six or so.”

Vetere says this hasn’t caused inflated prices - at least not yet.

Vetere said, “Especially when we get closer to Easter and people start baking again, I feel like we’ll start bumping up again if this continues into like March and April.”

2J’s had trouble stocking their chicken recently, but that issue was resolved in about a month.

The egg supply is a different story, though.

Vetere said, “From what my understanding is if the bird flu were to go away today, we're looking at it could be six months before the new chicks get big enough to where they start laying eggs.”

For 2J’s, it’s a tense waiting game, that they hope gets resolved soon.