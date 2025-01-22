Blizzard conditions hit Neihart

NEIHART — Wednesday brought blizzard conditions to central Montana. For some that might be enough to keep them inside, but for the residents of Neihart and the people that work there, snow is nothing but a good thing.

Dan Eckert, General Manager of the Neihart Inconvenience Store said, “Oh no, we love having the snow”

Eckert understands that snow means business, because of its proximity to Showdown Montana ski area.

Eckert said, “The business increases because of the ski hill and all the snowmobilers that we have that come to town.”

The lodging in town is packed, from Airbnb’s to the motel.

Janice Smith-Bagheri, owner and manager of Bobs Bar Dining and Motel said, “Overall for the weekend, the motel is sold out Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday night.”

Whether you come to Bob’s for beer or hot chocolate, the locals are happy to have you.”

Smith Bagheri said, “When we have snow like this it’s really exciting. People are excited.”