Body of drowning victim recovered in Stillwater County

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, April 7, 2025, Thomas Burwell of Laurel was reported to the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office as a missing person.

The Sheriff’s Office initial investigation showed Burwell, 56 years old, likely fell into a body of water at the Park City Water & Sewer District, where Burwell worked.

Sheriff/Coroner Charles Kem said in a news release that Stillwater County Search & Rescue responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Lewis & Clark County Search and Rescue as it was determined the use of an underwater drone was needed.

Burwell's body was found and recovered by Search and Rescue at approximately 9:45 PM.

Sheriff Kem said an autopsy determined that drowning was the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office has ruled Burwell’s death accidental.

Sheriff Kem offered his condolences to the family, and thanked the Park City Water & Sewer District, the city of Laurel Water Department, and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue for their assistance during the search.