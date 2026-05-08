Body of hiker found in Glacier National Park after suspected bear encounter

GREAT FALLS — The body of a missing hiker was found by search and rescue crews at about noon on Wednesday, May 6, in Glacier National Park.

The victim was located about 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail, about 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with downed timber.

Park officials say his injuries are consistent with those sustained in a "bear encounter."

Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns.

A man was reported missing in that area several days ago; park officials have not confirmed whether or not the body that was found is the same person, saying in the news release that the identity of the victim will not be released until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The section of trail where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed while the investigation continues. Park staff are working to determine next steps based on field assessments and wildlife behavior monitoring.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

The last human fatality caused by a bear in the park happened in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley. The last time a bear injured a human in the park was in August 2025.

(MARCH 5, 2026) Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for Anthony Pollio, a 33-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale, Florida who has been missing since Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Park officials said in a news release that Pollio’s vehicle was found at Lake McDonald Lodge. Pollio had communicated plans to hike toward the Mt. Brown Fire Lookout.

MTN News; MT Missing Persons Database Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for Anthony Pollio

The last known message was sent at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The park was notified of the his disappearance on Monday afternoon.

Anthony is a 33-year-old white man who is 5’ 11” tall, has short brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 180 pounds. He may be wearing jeans, boots, a black backpack, and a blue or grey jacket.

Rangers are concentrating search efforts in the Mount Brown and Snyder areas, as well as adjacent trail corridors. Flathead County Search and Rescue is assisting. Aerial resources are also being used to support the search.

The Sperry Trail has been closed as search efforts continue in the Mount Brown area.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw a person that fits the description is asked to call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.

