Body of missing woman found in Mineral County

MISSOULA — Authorities have found the body of Megan Babbitts, 39 years old, who was reported missing in Mineral County several days ago.

Babbitts was last seen at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 25, at home in Missoula, and her vehicle was later found at the Quartz Rest Area.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the body was recovered from the Clark Fork River near the Quartz Rest Area.

MTN News

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that her family has been notified.

Her body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

At this point, no other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.