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'Boil Water Advisory' for Denton

Denton, Montana map
MTN News
Denton, Montana map
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GREAT FALLS — The town of Denton is under a "boil water advisory" as of Monday, May 11, 2026. This is a boil advisory, not a boil order.

Civic leaders said in a news release that there was a "disinfection failure" at the water treatment facility on May 10th.

Due to the inability of the system to provide the minimum amount of treatment required, the quality of water can not be assured at this time.

As a precaution, the town is advising people to boil water before drinking or consuming it.

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People are advised to not drink town water unless it has been boiled. They recommend bringing the water to a boil, letting it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using.

The advisory states that boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

On Tuesday afternoon, civic leaders said that Big Spring Water is bringing a delivery of one-gallon jugs to the town hall later in the afternoon/evening.

The town will provide one gallon per person per day until this is resolved.

They advise people to check availability at the grocery store if you are in immediate need.

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