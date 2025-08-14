Canyon Creek firefighters upgrade communication resources

CANYON CREEK — Communication, connectivity, and coordination just got a whole lot better for firefighters in the Canyon Creek area several miles northwest of Helena.

Several new pieces of equipment have been purchased recently with taxpayer dollars, like a new command vehicle, bunker gear, and most recently a Starlink Mini Satellite Internet System.

The department is in charge of around 66,000 acres northwest of Helena, with much of the region having poor to no cell service.

On Monday, the Station installed the Starlink system to its new Command Vehicle.

Fire Chief Jonathan Cunningham is enthusiastic about how his department's new purchases will benefit firefighters and the public alike.

“We're trying to make our fire department more productive, more safe," Cunningham said. "While we're protecting our public, who we really care about, we want to make sure that we're taking care of the firefighters that are getting up at 3:00 in the morning to do their jobs.”

The purchase and installation of the Starlink system cost taxpayers $566. The department also has a $50 monthly subscription fee.

This system will be very beneficial when communicating with mutual aid partners and requesting spot-weather forecasts.

Cunningham said, “This gives us an opportunity. As long as we have a direct view of the sky, we have a direct connection.”

The Canyon Creek Rural Fire Department is excited to serve the community and put the new investments to good use.

With all of these new upgrades, the Canyon Creek Rural Fire Department is looking for new recruits. For more information on how to contact the station, visit this link.