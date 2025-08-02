Central Montana K-9 showcases skills

NEAR ULM — The Central Montana K-9 Unit may only be a few months old, but they're already making a name for themselves – one paw print at a time.

The organization currently has three handlers with dogs that specialize in a range of search operations, from live tracking to cadaver recovery.

BRIANNA JUNEAU REPORTS - WATCH:

Central Montana K-9 unit showcases skills

"We are a relatively new team. What we're trying to expand at this point. And so we're doing some demonstrations," said David Sidle, Central Montana K-9 handler.

For Sidle, the goal with the demonstrations is to hopefully establish themselves as a trusted resource in the community.

"Each of the dogs have amazing different personalities. They all love to work. They all want to work, which is what you're hearing with the barking," Sidle said.

The demonstration allowed the team to show off their trained dogs and the critical work they do behind the scenes.

"The importance is to make awareness for our organization. We're relatively new, so we're still getting locked into the local emergency networks and letting people know that we're here," Sidle said.

Though still in early stages, the unit is already contributing to real cases across the region.

"You can easily see the joy in them when they find their intended target of whatever that is," Sidle said.

"That is our goal is to, spread awareness of our team and, try to deploy a little bit more and work with agencies more," Sidle said.

The organization aims to grow and has several ways for the public to get involved; click here to visit the website.

