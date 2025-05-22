NEAR BOZEMAN — When most people think of a one-room schoolhouse, they envision a relic of the past. However, tucked away in the hills off Bozeman Pass, Malmborg Elementary School is very much alive, providing education in a historic setting.

WATCH - how this one-room schoolhouse keeps tradition alive:

Check out this one-room schoolhouse in Montana

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since forever. I swear I don’t work at all; I don’t feel like I have a 'big girl' job because I just hang out with kids all day,” explains Alison Bramlet, the sole teacher at Malmborg.

Alison, affectionately known as Miss Alison, teaches grades K through 8 in a unique, eight-sided building off Jackson Creek Road that can accommodate up to 14 students. Currently, she has eight young learners and two furry companions, covering a broad curriculum.

“When you’re in college, they make you take methods classes—like music and PE—and you’re like, ‘Ugh, whatever, I’m never gonna be teaching PE; I don’t need to learn that.’ But you do,” she jokes.

Alison Bramlet (MTN News photo)

The Malmborg School isn’t just remarkable for its small class size; it also has a rich history. “It’s one of the last Dutch octagonal buildings standing in Montana, so it’s kind of a fun history of the Dutch people who came and built the building,” Alison notes.

According to a plaque by the entrance, the school was established in 1905. However, Alison reveals, “Our really cool neighbor found some evidence that the school was actually built in the 1880s.”

The school maintains many traditions, such as raising the American flag each morning. One particularly nostalgic feature is a merry-go-round. “You’re not allowed to have merry-go-rounds at school, but because ours was already here, it got grandfathered in,” Alison shares.

Alison mentions that there are approximately 62 one- and two-room schoolhouses still in operation throughout Montana, a statistic that surprises many.

“The curriculum is fun. It’s a challenge. It’s a lot of work,” she explains. “For science, social studies, music, PE, all of those different types of things? We use textbooks, but then we also do lots of projects.” This approach allows her to work with students at their own levels.

The older students often assist the younger ones. Blake, the only second grader, reflects on this, saying, “Do you like having older kids to learn from?” “Yeah,” he responds. “Davin, the boy that came in here before me, he’s my best friend.”

For Eden, the sole first grader, and Lily, the eighth grader who will graduate this year, the dynamic is equally rewarding. "She’s the youngest; I’m the oldest,” Lily explains. When asked if she enjoys mentoring the younger students, she jokes, “Honestly, yes, I like telling them what to do.”

Alison cherishes the tight-knit community cultivated at Malmborg School. “The environment of learning, where the bigs are helping the littles, and the teacher is so invested in your education because they’re the only person you see for 40 hours a week, is so special and important," she says. "It’s vital that we can keep running our schools.”