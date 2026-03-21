LEWISTOWN — 27 teams of cheerleaders from across Montana gathered at Fergus High School for Cheerfest.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Cheerleaders showcase talent at Cheerfest

"It's the largest interscholastic cheerleading competition for Montana. We're very excited that schools can come and show what they've been working all season for. This is our state, this is our divisional. So we're very excited and can't wait to see what Montana brings to the mat," Cheerfest Director Rayna Phelps said.

Phelps said this year's event is different from last year.

"We were really focusing on ways that we can really up this experience for cheerleaders and dancers across the state of Montana. This year, we included a backdrop, and lots of beautiful accents all throughout. We have a judging table, so it looks really nice," Phelps said.

"There's a high school mascot competition. Junior high team competition. There's all classes of high schools. Class B, class A, double A, small group and large group. There's dance solos, dance teams from across the state. And we have a college showcase," Phelps said.

Glasgow High School senior Annika Smith said her school finished third in last year's Cheerfest.

"I'm so excited. This last year we got third. So I'm really excited to come back and really go and try and get first. And it's a little sad because it'll be my last year, but I'm really excited to go out and give it my all," Smith said.

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For Fergus High School senior Miriam Pavlovick, being surrounded by other cheerleaders from across the state is uplifting.

"It's nice to see, like, a lot so many cheerleaders who enjoy the same thing. So much. And we just all come together and support one another," Pavlovick said.

"Obviously when we go travel for basketball and state, like that, we're cheering on our team. And this is a cool opportunity to show what cheerleaders can do and our stunting on all of our dancing and really get to show off a different side of cheerleading," Smith said.

Registration for next year's competition will open after Christmas.