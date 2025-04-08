Chouteau County Sheriff's Office investigating the gruesome killing of a cow

GREAT FALLS — The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the gruesome killing of a cow.

The agency said in a news release on Monday, April 7, 2025, that a cow was found that had been shot dead, and then the face area was skinned and the tongue was removed.

It happened in the Big Sandy area.

The Sheriff's Office said it is aware of two other incidents of this occurring outside Chouteau County.

Click here to see the photos released by the agency.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-622-5451.

We will update you if we get more information.