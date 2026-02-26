Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

City of Helena welcomes electric vehicle

Poster image.jpg
MTN News
Poster image.jpg
Posted

HELENA — The City of Helena welcomed its first all-electric vehicle to the city's passenger fleet.

The vehicle will serve as part of a two-year pilot program to evaluate the performance, durability, charging infrastructure compatibility, and operational efficiency of electric vehicles in municipal use.

City of Helena welcomes electric vehicle

The city commission appropriated $60,000 from the general fund cash reserves for the project.

“Sustainability is one of the core values of the City of Helena's strategic plan, and this was a really great opportunity to work with all of our departments,” Mayor Emily Dean said.

TRENDING
East Helena man charged with child sexual abuse Obituary: Patricia "PC" Jo Cosand-Chesterfield Great Falls residents discuss data centers Montana hockey coach convicted of sexually assaulting boys has been sentenced

The truck will be available for multi-departmental use, with staff collecting data to assess its suitability for long-term fleet integration.

Leea Anderson, the city’s environmental manager, noted, “In terms of sustainability, what this allows us to do is to test and pilot how EVs will work for city operations across all departments.”

The truck joins the city’s two first-generation electric vehicles: an electric car and an electric street sweeper.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App