Cut Bank school gets a book vending machine
From a news release:
On Thursday, January 30, at 8:30 AM at Cut Bank HC Davis Elementary, we will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new book vending machine. The vending machine was a project initiated by the Cut Bank High School National Honor Society to help promote literacy in our elementary schools.
With the help of the Cut Bank Educational Foundation & Alumni Association and their executive director Amy Overstreet, the group secured a generous grant from First Interstate Bank to cover the cost of the book vending machine.
Through fundraising efforts, teacher mini-grants from the Cut Bank Educational Foundation & Alumni Association, a $500 Office of Public Instruction reading grant, and a generous monetary donation from Glacier Electric Cooperative, the National Honor Society group was able to fund the purchase of the books to fill the machine for this year and next year.
The machine will be used in conjunction with the elementary school’s positive behavior support system, PAX. Students in grades K-5 who show PAX qualities will be awarded a token to “purchase” a book of their choice from the machine.