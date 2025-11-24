Dad wants to change Montana laws after his daughter died in a motorcycle crash

BILLINGS — A Billings father is looking into legislative action after being forced to remove a memorial for his daughter who died in a motorcycle crash.

In early June, Lem Robinson created an angel memorial to honor his daughter, Savanah, who died May 26th on Highway 3, west of the Billings airport. Robinson visited the memorial almost every morning to remember his daughter.

But the tribute was taken down, following a letter given to Robinson by airport officials, after a months-long dispute.

Lem Robinson talk about his plans:

Billings father looking to change laws after his daughter died in motorcycle accident

“It was just a constant fight. I mean, they would promise one thing and then four or five days later, it was just totally different,” Robinson said.

Now Robinson is focusing his efforts on changing Montana laws related to motorcycle safety and impaired driving penalties.

“In the meantime, I would like to start working on changing some laws in the 2027 legislature,” Robinson said.

His proposed changes include requiring mandatory liability insurance for motorcycles, lowering the blood alcohol content limit for motorcycle riders from 0.08 to 0.05, and imposing harsher penalties for impaired drivers.

Grieving Montana man has been asked to take down memorial to his daughter

Senator Mike Yakawich acknowledges the legislative process will be challenging but not impossible.

“It requires a good idea that is formulated with people in the community and a partnership between that person who gave you that idea and the legislator and together we carry it through about 10 steps to get all the way to the governor,” Yakawich said.

The process involves several steps through both chambers of the Montana legislature.

“It has to go from a committee to the floor to another committee to the floor, both Senate and House,” Yakawich said.

While Robinson is not working with Senator Yakawich, he has begun reaching out to other Montana lawmakers surrounding his proposed legislation.

“I've sent all the laws to everybody, all of our politicians in the state of Montana,” Robinson said.

He said the response from the community and state officials are so far encouraging.

“Everybody's been pretty receptive of it," he said. "So far it's been good. But we'll see in 2027."