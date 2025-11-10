FORT BENTON Looking for something fun to do this week for a good cause? The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Dedman Animal Shelter is coming up on Friday, November 14, 2025, as 'Barkfest' kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Montana Agricultural Center in Fort Benton.

The evening will feature canine-themed cocktails from the Pour House Saloon, an Italian dinner, live music from the Trent Brooks Band, and both silent and live auctions.

Shelter manager Katie Flynn says, "You'll be able to eat desserts all night long. It's going to be a lot of food."

Erik Johnson reports from Fort Benton - watch:

Dedman Animal Shelter set to host annual 'Barkfest' fundraiser

The 'Barkfest' fundraiser returned last year after several years and was very successful. "We thought we'd have about 80 to 100 people at last year's event, but we went way over 200!" explains Katie Flynn.

The shelter was able to completely refurbish the indoor and outdoor kennels and fund their feral cat program using the money raised. The kennels were in bad shape, with wires hanging out and holes, so the money really made a huge difference for the furry residents of Dedman.

Two weeks ago, Perimeter Fence LLC in Carter built a fenced dog run for the shelter. "It's been my dream since I started here two years ago to get a dog run or a dog park — something where we can let the dogs who can't be off-leash run," Katie explains. This year's fundraiser will help the shelter pay for the dog run. The rest of the money will go toward other necessary improvements, such as a new water filter and heating costs.

Katie's vision is being realized, and it has made a world of difference for the shelter's dogs. "The first dog we took out there — I was almost in tears — because of the joy of him being able to run," Katie shares. "It's a lot of fun, and it really makes a difference in their behavior and spirits. When they get outside and have that one-on-one time with you, it's just incredible."

These dogs and cats often stay at the shelter for long periods, mainly because of low foot traffic. Dedman often swaps animals with Maclean to help with adoptions. "The last time we swapped out dogs was Christmas, and those dogs are still here."

A big part of keeping the shelter operational comes from the community's generosity, especially regarding veterinary costs. The shelter doesn't have a vet on staff, so they rely on donations to cover expenses. "It's just kind of like individuals coming in and saying, 'Hey, we see you. We see what you do. We know how hard you work,' and that support keeps us going, honestly."

The shelter's small staff of three employees, along with dedicated volunteers, care for up to 30 cats and eight dogs at any given time. "If we have sick animals, we sleep on the sofa and take care of them at night."

For more information on the Dedman Foundation, visit their website.