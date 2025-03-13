Deputies help round up piglets after truck crash

Watch Now
A truck crash in Rosebud County in southeastern Montana generated more than the usual amount of attention due to the cargo: pigs.

It happened early on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, along US Highway 212 near the town of Ashland.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said several agencies assisted them in clearing the scene and transferring the piglets from one trailer to another, including the Montana Department of Livestock and the Montana Highway Patrol.

We have not received any reports of injured people, nor any word on whether any of the pigs were injured.

