Deputy injured when semi truck got blown over onto patrol vehicle

A Park County Sheriff's deputy narrowly escaped serious injuries when a semi truck was blown over on top of the deputy's patrol vehicle.

It happened near mile marker 350 along I-90 westbound.

The deputy, along with Park County Rural Fire personnel, was responding to a tipped semi in the vicinity.

Park County Sheriff's Office

While they were at the scene, a different semi was blown over by the powerful winds, landing on top of the patrol vehicle.

The deputy was inside the vehicle at the time, but sustained only minor injuries.

There are no reports of the truck driver being injured.

Strong winds have been raking much of Montana throughout the day, with gusts in the Livingston region topping 75 miles per hour.