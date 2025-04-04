DOGE cuts affecting humanities and historical preservation in Montana

Across the country, museums, libraries and nonprofit organizations are facing challenges as federal funding cuts begin to take effect. These cuts are creating widespread concern for institutions across Montana that support history and local communities.

WATCH:

How DOGE cuts are affecting humanities and historical preservation in Montana

These cuts are a part of the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) goal to reduce federal spending, impacting organizations across the nation.

“We received an email with a termination notice,” said Jill Baker, the director of Humanities Montana in Missoula.

Baker said about 80 to 90% of their funding comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). With that significant of a loss, they are having to cut back.

“As a result of the termination letter, we’ve ceased our programming,” said Baker. “We do grant making as well, so unfortunately, our most recent grant deadline was April 1st, and we aren’t going to be able to process any of those applications.”

Nicole Evans, director of the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls, said without the opportunity to apply for grants, The Square, and several other museums and institutions, will see significant impacts to their operation and preservation.

“The Square, at this point, is not closing its’ doors, but it is affected,” Evans said. “We will be impacted because now we have lost an opportunity, and it’s not just the museum that lost the opportunity, but the entire community lost the opportunity.”

These organizations are encouraging individuals to contact elected officials and help them fight to keep the humanities available to communities throughout Montana.

Baker added, “Just keep showing up and supporting our museums and our libraries and our cultural institutions across the state.”