Dutton-Brady FCCLA heading to national competition

DUTTON — In the video below, Paul Sanchez reports on the Dutton-Brady FCCLA team that is heading to a national competition.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education in public and private schools (website).

The school said in a Facebook post: "This year Mrs. McDonald took 8 students to State FCCLA and 4 of them took first place and will be heading to Orlando this summer for Nationals, a truly remarkable achievement. Cheyanne Castaneda achieved 1st place in Baking and Pastry, Kitah Lowes took 1st place in Job Interview, and Isaiah Schuler and Kayley Chapman-Roberts took 1st place in Promote and Publicize FCCLA. Congratulations to you all on this impressive accomplishment!"