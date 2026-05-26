On days when temperatures soar in central Montana, having reliable access to water is crucial. But for residents of Fairfield, that simple necessity remains far from guaranteed.

According to Jenny Gulick, District Office Manager for the Greenfields Irrigation District, the situation is unprecedented.

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Fairfield implements water restrictions amid drought and changes to billing

“The town has noticed their wells have been dry all through the spring. A lot of wells that never go dry have been dry this year,” she said.

A season of ongoing drought has left well levels at historic lows across the region. With less snowfall throughout the winter and irrigation canals shutting down earlier than usual, the underground aquifer that supplies Fairfield hasn’t been able to recharge.

Water Supervisor Chuck Dale explained, “When the canals or fall—that slowly fills the aquifers and that gives us our water. If they have a short irrigation season and have to shut off early, that puts us behind the ball.”

This shortage has forced major changes in the community. Residents face limited water availability. Schools have resorted to using porta-potties.

And now, new water restrictions mean that every drop counts: the town’s billing structure has shifted, and residents are charged for every gallon they use, rather than receiving a large water allotment with the base rate.

“It used to be they were allotted in the winter 10,000 gallons with the base rate and 50,000 gallons in the summer with the base rate. That's completely changed now. You have your base rate, and then you pay for every bit you use,” Dale said.

Despite these challenges, there are signs of hope. Gulick notes that full reservoir levels and remaining snowpack could help if conditions hold.

“We still have some upper snowpack to bring down, so I don't feel like there will be a lot of rationing this year,” she said.

For now, officials and residents alike remain cautious but optimistic as Fairfield works together to conserve and protect its water supply.

If you have any questions, please call the Town Office at 406-467-2510.