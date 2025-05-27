Watch Now
Female dies after being swept downstream in Missoula County

MISSOULA — A female died after being swept downstream near the Maclay Bridge just west of Missoula on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to the scene in the Target Range area at 4:50 p.m.

MRFD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke said it appears the female was trying to swim across the river when she became tired and tried to return to shore, but the current pushed her downstream.

A friend who tried to reach her was unable to and asked passersby for help.

Lubke says MRFD responded to the scene and a "unified command" was set up with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens, and Missoula County Search and Rescue. Additionally, Life Flight was called to the scene to search from the air.

The victim was found under the water shortly before 6:10 p.m., and crews pulled her from the water minutes later.

Lubke says she was declared dead shortly after she was recovered from the river.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

