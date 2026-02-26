Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire burning between Great Falls and Fort Benton

<b>Blaine Ophus</b>
Fire burning between Great Falls and Fort Benton
(UPDATE, 10:34 a.m.) The fire has been contained. Fire crews will remain at the scene for a while in Floweree doing mopup.

There were no evacuations and no injuries.

Officials note that road conditions and visibility can change quickly depending on the wind.

(1st REPORT, 10:41 a.m.) Emergency crews are responding to a what is said to be a "large fire" northeast of Great Falls.

The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office says the fire is burning in the Floweree area.

The agency says that there is zero visibility along US Highway 87 from the community of Carter to the Chouteau-Cascade County line.

The Sheriff's Office said: "Please use caution while driving, due to the winds on Highway 87 around Antelope Lake Road there’s limited visibility due to blowing dirt."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

Fire burning between Great Falls and Fort Benton

