The city of Fort Benton and IND Hemp recently received grants from the Montana Department of Commerce to support community development and innovative building technologies.

The Montana Department of Commerce said Fort Benton was awarded $32,000 to update its zoning code.

Justin Robicheau reports from Fort Benton - watch:

Fort Benton receives state grants to boost economic development

“Long term planning and changes to existing zoning that we have. And bringing that up to date and modernized, some of that zoning hasn't been changed since 1979,” said Fort Benton Mayor Roger Axtman.

"This money is really beneficial, and we're glad we got it through the Department of Commerce, because they've also shown interest in helping us bring in new community business to this industrial park," Axtman said.

“We currently have IND Hemp up there that kind of anchors that particular area. We also have Wolfe Motors. That's a big participant. But, we have another fertilizer plant through Mountainview Co-op that's in that area. And so we're looking for different opportunities for people to move to Fort Benton,” said Axtman.

Montana Department of Commerce said IND Hemp received a $35,000 grant to build a climate smart storage and demonstration facility.

“We're really excited to showcase our products and the technologies that we want to investigate more. So what we've applied for is, ability to put on a workshop done in Belgrade where we're using our hemp products and materials and different building technologies,” CEO and Co-Founder IND Hemp Morgan Tweet.“

"Then also bring the community together for that workshop, to engage with local contractors and builders and other community members so that they can see how hemp is used in building,” said Tweet.

“That's really important for our business to continue to break down barriers, with the general public and with people that we want buying and using these products. So general contractors, architects, other things, they may not even know that hemp is a material they can use in this sector. And so it's really fun to have a hands on experience and, put an event together to showcase that,” said Tweet.

IND Hemp said they will be building their climate storage facility with hemp based construction materials and will host the workshop to showcase the new technology in the summer of 2026.

Below is a news release from the Montana Department of Commerce:

The Montana Department of Commerce announced recently that eight Montana communities will share more than $300,000 of grant funding to help plan community development projects. The funding is through the agency’s Community Development Block Grant Planning Grant Program.

A news release from the agency says the CDBG Planning Grant Program is designed to help communities plan by supporting the implementation of growth policies, capital improvement plans, subdivision and zoning regulations, downtown plans, housing plans and preliminary architectural and engineering reports.

The following communities will receive CDBG Planning Grant funding:



Fort Benton: $32,000 to complete a zoning code update.

Havre: $50,000 to complete a stormwater preliminary engineering report.

Lewis & Clark County: $50,000 to complete a preliminary architecture report for an emergency operations center in Lincoln.

Custer County: $23,250 to complete a preliminary architecture report for Miles City Public Library.

Missoula County: $26,250 to complete a preliminary architectural report for Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Plentywood: $45,000 to complete a growth policy.

Powell County: $50,000 to complete a growth policy update.

Wibaux County: $30,000 to complete a growth policy and capital improvement plan.

Eligible applicants for CDBG Planning Grants include Montana counties, cities and towns. Local governments may apply on behalf of special purpose districts, unincorporated areas or on behalf of non-profit organizations like human resource development councils, area agencies on aging, domestic violence shelters, Boys and Girls Clubs, food banks, hospitals, nursing homes or similar non-profit agencies. Counties may also apply on behalf of tribal utility authorities.

