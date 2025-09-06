Fort Benton will host Art Walk on Saturday, September 6

FORT BENTON — The Chouteau County Fine Arts Council is gearing up for its third annual Art Walk on Saturday, September 6, 2025 in downtown Fort Benton. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a full day of art, music, food, and community activities.

More than 30 vendors, including painters, crafters, and bakers will set up along the streets to showcase and sell their work. Seven music acts will perform throughout the day, ranging from Celtic sounds to local favorites like the Lucky Valentines.

Food will also play a big role, with everything from cotton candy to hamburgers and hot dogs available. Proceeds from the food booths will benefit the Dedman Foundation, Fort Benton’s animal shelter.

Beyond shopping and music, the event will feature a family painting area, where parents and kids can create art together on canvas for donations. Funds raised go toward the council’s programs, including yearly scholarships for Chouteau County high school seniors pursuing art in college.

Council President and founder Juli Robertson says the Art Walk is part of a larger mission to bring art into the lives of residents of all ages, saying “We do an art club every year that the art council sponsors within the school. We do yearly mural projects to foster community pride, community involvement, you know, and just give these kids a chance to do large scale pieces of artwork. I do a monthly paint and steps to help us fundraise.”

This year’s event will also feature classes along the levee, where local artists will lead affordable workshops on skills like basket weaving, jewelry making, papermaking, scarf dyeing, and acrylic pour painting. Prices range from $5 to $25, and classes are designed for both beginneras and families.

Nancy Lachapelle, a member of the local art cooperative and one of the class instructors, says the classes are about more than just learning a skill, saying, “Art is what clears the dust of life. I always get sad when I see kids who are so talented in high school and then let that go. I wish more people would keep creating as adults.”

The Art Walk has grown each year, with more vendors, expanded live music, and additional community partnerships. Organizers hope this year’s event will continue to build momentum for arts programming in the county while giving residents and visitors a chance to celebrate creativity together.

