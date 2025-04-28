Fort Shaw will host 'Bear Aware' forum

GREAT FALLS — The Sun River Watershed Group and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) will host a ‘Bear Aware’ safety workshop.

Presentations will be provided by FWP Bear Management Technician Jack Morawczynski, and Pheasants Forever Biologist Ali Marschner.

Topics will include bear behavior and range; avoiding conflicts with bears at your home, ranch, farm, or while recreating; and how to handle conflicts when they do occur.

Attendees will also learn to use bear spray.

“When you're camping, fishing or recreating, how to try and avoid conflicts with bears and then what to do if you do run into one,” said Tracy Wendt, director of the Sun River Watershed Group.

The free event is open to all and will be at the Sun River Valley Senior Center in Fort Shaw (13319 MT Highway 200) starting at 6 pm.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.