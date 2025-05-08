Giant boulder near Butte proves difficult to move

A few weeks ago, a massive boulder toppled off the side of Homestake Pass and landed just a few feet from the road, making it a concern for some drivers in the westbound lane of I-90 traveling through Butte.

“It’s close to the road, so the potential if someone goes off the road, that it would be a danger,” said Butte District Administrator Geno Liva with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

Crews from the MDT's Butte District tried to break apart the garbage truck-sized boulder in order to move it.

“We’ve attempted to break it using mechanical methods, using a hammer on an excavator, and we’re not successful. So, right now, we’re looking into some contractors who can do some drilling and crack it,” said Liva.

A contractor may have to use explosives if the rock proves to be too tough to crack.

“For safety purposes, we’ll close all four lanes for a short period while we blast it, and once we get it clear, everything’s safe, we’ll release traffic,” he said.

It may be another week before a contractor is available to get to the boulder, so in the meantime, drivers should use caution.

“Just be aware, make sure we slow down for that corner, and aware that it’s there and pay attention while driving,” said Liva.

