Glacier National Park announces 2026 summer operations

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park has announced it will pilot a ticketed shuttle system to Logan Pass in summer 2026, including early morning express routes.

Beginning on July 1, weather permitting, private vehicle parking at Logan Pass will be limited to three hours and unlike recent years, vehicle reservations will not be required anywhere in the park in 2026.

“With the new trial measures, we aim to improve the public’s ability to visit Logan Pass for short durations and allow the shuttle system to perform more reliably for a more specific purpose,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “This initiative reflects our continued learning and listening as we refine park transportation and access to better serve the public and safeguard the integrity of the park’s resources.”

Logan Pass Parking

Beginning July 1, private vehicle parking at Logan Pass will be limited to a maximum of three hours. The time limit is intended to increase parking turnover and provide more visitors with the opportunity to experience the area. Park officials note that three hours allows time to hike to Hidden Lake Overlook, visit the Logan Pass Visitor Center or attend an interpretive program.

Visitors planning longer hikes that begin at Logan Pass, including the Highline Trail to Granite Park Chalet or to the Loop Trailhead, must obtain a shuttle ticket. Additionally, overnight parking will not be permitted at Logan Pass except for permitted backcountry users and registered guests of Granite Park Chalet.

Going-to-the-Sun Road Park Shuttles

The park shuttle system will provide express service to Logan Pass for visitors planning extended alpine hikes and activities this year and the shuttles to Logan Pass will not stop at Avalanche or board passengers without shuttle tickets.

Shuttle tickets will be released during two booking windows:



A portion of tickets will be available 60 days in advance, beginning May 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. on a rolling basis.

Remaining tickets will be released at 7 p.m. for next-day entry beginning June 30.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis through Recreation.gov or the Recreation.gov call center at 877-444-6777. Tickets are not sold inside the park. A Recreation.gov account is required. The only cost is a $1 processing fee per ticket. All passengers ages 2 and older must have a ticket, which are non transferable.

Due to unreliable cell service in Glacier National Park, visitors are advised to print or save a digital copy of their ticket before arrival. Tickets will be validated before boarding, and a photo ID may be requested. Additional information will be available online at nps.gov/glac and Recreation.gov.

Shuttle Routes and Schedules

Shuttle service will provide access to Logan Pass from both the west and east sides of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

West side express routes will depart from the Apgar Transit Center and Lake McDonald Lodge, with stops at the Loop in the afternoon and Logan Pass. Avalanche Lake and Trail of the Cedars will not be accessible by park shuttle in 2026.

East side express routes will depart from the St. Mary Visitor Center and Rising Sun. Riders may transfer between routes at Logan Pass.

Updated route details, boarding times and stop locations will be posted later in the season.

Many Glacier, Two Medicine, and North Fork Vehicle Reservations

Vehicle reservations will not be required in Many Glacier, Two Medicine or the North Fork in 2026.

Vehicles may be temporarily diverted when areas reach capacity.

Visitors with lodging, camping, boat tour, horseback ride, guided hike or backcountry reservations will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions but may experience delays.

Going-to-the-Sun Road opening

Snow removal operations begin in early April and typically continue until Logan Pass opens between mid-June and early July. Snowstorms and avalanches often continue through May, and the park cannot predict an opening date.

Road crews work across approximately 40 avalanche paths, and progress depends on snow and avalanche conditions.

The shuttle system begins July 1, 2026. The park cannot predict when Logan Pass trails will open. Popular routes, including the Highline Trail, may remain closed due to hazardous snow conditions.

Click here for the latest information on trail conditions and clearing activities.

