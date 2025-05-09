Grand Union Hotel gets bold revival with new chef

FORT BENTON — Montana's oldest operating hotel is breathing new life into its restaurant with a fresh menu and a new chef bringing unique culinary techniques to Fort Benton. The historic restaurant inside Fort Benton's Grand Union Hotel is getting a bold revival under the direction of newly-hired chef Ari Mondry from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WATCH:

A new chef at the historic Grand Union Hotel

"The Grand Union Hotel is the oldest operating hotel in Montana. We're coming up on our 143rd year," said Colette Longin, the Owner/Operator of the Grand Union Hotel.

One of the biggest attractions of the Grand Union Hotel is their restaurant, the Union Grille, which has become known for hiring highly-skilled chefs.

Mondry was selected from a batch of 12 skilled chefs that were shortlisted from a nationwide search.

"I have wanted to be a chef since I was about three years old. My mom has all these stories of me hanging out in the kitchen just sniffing spices, saying what they are," said Mondry.

His culinary background brings a unique perspective to the historic establishment.

"My training is… I joke around and say that it's French-Mexican," said Mondry.

The restaurant operates with a two-man team in the kitchen, pushing themselves to try different techniques and bring unique flavors to their customers.

"He blew everyone else out of the water with his menu suggestions. I really enjoyed that he had such a personal connection with every menu item that he prepared," said Longin.

Mondry expressed excitement about bringing techniques that are not well known to this region. He's especially excited that people are willing to take a chance on him, his food, and his unique style.

"New American fine dining is what we're doing here at Grand Union. We have a little bit of old school kind of supper clubby steakhouse sensibilities, but it's still a fresh take on an American menu with a little bit of global inspiration," said Mondry.

They source their meats and produce from local vendors, growers and producers. However, Mondry does also bring in a touch of his hometown of Milwaukee through a few of his special ingredients.

"So right now, I would say my favorite item on the menu is probably my halibut entree. We're making a condiment called XO sauce, which famously debuted in Hong Kong in the 80s and 90s," said Mondry.

The feedback from the community has been positive so far.

"We have lots of glowing reports from everybody who's been out here to visit," said Longin.

The team is extremely excited about starting the summer season off with a new menu that can be enjoyed with their incredible view of the Missouri River on their patio.

"He's a colorful character, and that's what I really think is amazing. It's really great for our small town," said Longin.

Despite being new to the area, Mondry has felt welcomed by the community.

"I'm a potty-mouth out-of-towner who stands at six three in boots and I moved here 1300 miles away from my wife back home. And the people here could not have been better about receiving me and just making me feel welcome from day one," said Mondry.