Great Falls Ski Patrol will host 'Patrollapalooza' at Showdown

GREAT FALLS — Skiers and snowboarders visiting Showdown Montana this weekend are in for a special treat as the Great Falls Ski Patrol hosts its annual Patrollapalooza—a hands-on event offering an inside look at ski patrol operations.

WATCH:

Great Falls Ski Patrol hosts 'Patrollapalooza'

A Day of Fun and Learning

This free community event, now in its fourth year, gives visitors a chance to explore essential mountain safety skills while enjoying a day on the slopes. Justin Grohs with the Great Falls Ski Patrol explains that one of the highlights will be a snowcat demonstration.

“We’re going to have a snowcat and one of those big groomer snowcats available for the public to actually get inside,” Grohs said. “For the kids to, you know, push the button and run the levers.”

In addition to the snowcat experience, attendees can navigate activity stations across the mountain, learning skills such as knot tying, compass navigation, and more.

How to Participate

Anyone hitting the slopes on Sunday, March 16th, can join in without signing up.

“All you need to do is track down the treasure map in the morning when you're getting ready to go,” Grohs said. “That treasure map will show where on the mountain the various stations are.”

The event is open to both adults and children, and stations will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exciting Prizes Up for Grabs

Those who complete activity stations will earn raffle tickets, giving them a shot at prizes donated by Showdown Montana. The giveaway includes swag items and even a season pass.

“Every time a person completes a station, they receive a raffle ticket that puts them into the running for a prize drawing,” Grohs explained. The winners will be announced at the end of the event.

Perfect Conditions for a Day on the Slopes

Grohs also encourages visitors to take advantage of the great skiing conditions while they’re at Showdown.

“In addition to participating in Patrollapalooza, the skiing and boarding up there has been phenomenal,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of snow, so I encourage folks to come up—not only for this fun ski patrol event but to get some turns in.”

For those looking to learn, explore, and enjoy a day on the mountain, Patrollapalooza is the perfect opportunity to connect with ski patrol, sharpen mountain skills, and win some cool prizes—all while soaking in Montana’s stunning winter landscape.

Showdown is about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website.