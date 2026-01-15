Helena shelter will resume emergency operations during dangerous cold

HELENA — After an operations change for the end of 2025, God’s Love shelter in Helena will again open for emergency shelter during dangerously cold weather.

Traditionally, God’s Love has opened their doors from Oct. 1 to April 1 to anyone in need of emergency overnight shelter, and who has not been violent inside the facility. But, after a rise in concerning behavior, including what shelter officials described as threats against staff, fights and destruction of shelter property, shelter leaders decided to make a change.

During October, November and December of 2025, people seeking shelter at God’s Love had to show proof of working toward addiction recovery and mental health help.

“We had six individuals go get treatment and come back and be able to stay at the shelter,” God’s Love co-director David Miller said. “That’s exactly what we wanted our program to do.”

While this winter has been mild so far, that could change, and Miller said God’s Love will resume emergency shelter operations if the temperature drops, but Miller said they still need help and other shelter options in the area.

“We would love for every homeless person, no matter their behavior, no matter what their addiction is, to be housed in the appropriate setting,” Miller said.

In addition to emergency shelter, God’s Love operates other programs including housing for families, individuals with jobs and disabled veterans.

