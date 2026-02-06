HELENA — Kellen Alger has been teaching for almost two decades, the last eight years at Jefferson Elementary. Now, he’s being recognized on a national level for his teaching methods.

As soon as you step into Mr. Alger's class, students can feel the magic in the air. While decorations help, it comes from his fun teaching approach and the care he has for his students.

WATCH - Helena teacher recognized nationally for excellence:

Helena teacher recognized nationally for excellence

“He’s just kinda upbeat about it,” Van Dyk said. “Not super boring, not this plus this, he's kinda more like, makes it fun.”

“He checked on me and made sure I was ok,” Sorensen said. “He’s just good at what he does.”

Alger was awarded the National Education Association Foundation Travelers Award for teaching excellence, showcasing one educator from each state for going above and beyond, and highlighting the advocacy for public education.

“As educators, we don’t always do a good job of telling our own story,” Alger said. “To be recognized for your story, it's pretty cool, it's awesome.”

Mr. Alger comes from a family of teachers - both parents, aunts, uncles, siblings, and even his wife. So it was only natural he followed suit.

“Public education was very important in my household growing up, so it was always kind of the direction I was headed,” Alger said.

However, he didn’t always want to be a teacher. While volunteering at Broadwater Elementary in college, the students convinced him to try going down a slide, where he would get stuck until the students helped him get out. This moment made him realize what he was always meant to do.

Evan Charney, MTN News A drawing hangs in Kellen Alger's classroom that a student drew for him

One thing that helped Alger was becoming a parent, which he says showed him a new perspective on how to relate and really connect with his students.

“I feel like I became far more in tune with what the 5th graders in my class are experiencing,” Alger said.

Alger’s teaching style makes learning fun by taking the time to get to know his students, learning what they like and don't. He takes pieces from his own life, like his love for Harry Potter, and expresses that in his learning practices.

Jefferson’s principal, Brice Burton, says the award fits Alger perfectly.

“His students show exceptional growth in reading, in math, and they have fun,” Burton said.

Alger says it may not always be easy, but putting in the work can make a big difference. and offers tips on how to make the classroom more engaging.

“Giving your best,” Alger said. “Give the kids in your class the attention, the love, the support, the guidance that they deserve, and find your groove. Find your story, find your voice, it's all about finding what works for you.”

Mr. Alger will be recognized on February 13th in Washington D.C.

