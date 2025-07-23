Highway closed after semi truck nearly plunges off cliff

BILLINGS — Authorities closed a Wyoming highway near Lovell after a semi-trailer crashed and nearly plunged off a cliff on Tuesday, July 22, 2025..

According to the Big Horn County (Wyoming) Sheriff's Office, US Highway 14A was closed from about 22 miles east of Lovel to the Big Horn County/Sheridan County line due to the crash, which left a semi dangling precariously off the road over a steep cliff.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver was able to escape the wreckage safely with only minor injuries.

Cody Beers with the Wyoming Department of Transportation noted, “It looks to be somewhat of a miracle that the driver is okay.”

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. The highway was closed for most of the day for recovery operations.

"Please avoid the area and let towing and heavy haul operators work safely," the sheriff's office said. "As you can see from the pictures, it will be a very difficult operation."

According Beers, who drives the road often, a few incidents happen on the winding highway. Just last week, an RV burst into flames while driving on the stretch of road.

“The back end of the motor home just melted right on the side of the road from the intensity of that fire, all caused by people putting their foot on the brakes too much,” Beers said. “I spend time up there every year personally, and... I also get some white knuckles when I'm driving up and down that mountain sometimes.”

Beers recommends driving with caution if taking that highway: “It's spectacular, but yet can lead to some problems."

Others who have driven Hwy 14A, such as Burt Alger, agree with Beers that it is beautiful, but can be dangerous.

“It's a sketchy, sketchy road,” Alger said.