Hiker dies in a fall in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, a hiker on the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park tripped and sustained fatal injuries from a fall.

The woman was identified in a news release as 73-year-old Diane Bunker of Muscatine, Iowa.

At about 11 a.m., park staff were alerted of a woman who had fallen off the Highline Trail.

While hiking with a large group, Bunker tripped and fell off the edge of the trail between Big Bend and Triple Arches, out of sight from her hiking party.

Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed from Logan Pass to Big Bend for about an hour to conduct the recovery.

A Two Bear Air helicopter was dispatched to search for the woman, and recovered her below the trail.

She sustained traumatic injuries after falling roughly 450 feet.

She was brought to the Apgar horse corrals and transferred to the Flathead County coroner. An investigation is ongoing.

Glacier National Park officials would like to thank Two Bear Air Rescue, Flathead County Sheriff’s Department and NPS staff.