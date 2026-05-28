An overnight fire north of Helena destroyed a home on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

West Valley Fire crews responded to the area of Applegate Drive and Valleyview Road at around midnight.

Watch the video here:

House destroyed by fire north of Helena

All of the occupants escaped without injury.

Firefighters continued to monitor the area for hot spots throughout the day.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Numerous agencies responded to the fire, including several rural fire departments, the Helena Fire Department, Fort Harrison Fire, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Northwestern Energy.

We will update you if we get more information, including any fundraisers or donation drives.