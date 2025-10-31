Hunters see success on opening weekend of general deer and elk season

Many hunters saw success in south-central Montana for the open weekend of general elk and deer.

Region 3 saw 2,480 hunters stop at game check stations and collectively saw 148 elk, 40 mule deer, and 10 white-tailed deer harvested.

Here locally, hunters saw a higher success rate this year overall, with a 6% increase in success rate reported at Silver City and 7% at the Canyon Ferry Station.

Specialists say that hunters will have an easier time as the weather continues to cool down.

“When weather conditions are enough to get animals moving but not enough to inhibit hunter access, that's really when we get good conditions for success from hunters,” said Morgan Jacobsen, communication and education program manager for Montana FWP.

A reminder to hunters: if you encounter a check station, you’re required to stop, and the information is helpful for FWP to keep track of numbers and keep everyone safe.

