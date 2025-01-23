BUTTE — Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Butte has closed, less than a year after opening.

A sign on the door on Thursday, January 23, 2025, simply reads, “Closed. Thank You” Thursday morning.

The restaurant opened at 3528 Harrison Avenue on February 9, 2024.

The restaurant's Facebook page gives no indication of any reason for the closure, and had been posting regularly in recent weeks, promoting specials and even job opportunities.

No information as to why the restaurant shut its doors was immediately available.

The North Carolina-based restaurant started in 1991 and has more than 100 locations around the country.

The parent company of Hwy 55 recently released the following information:

The Little Mint, Inc. (the “Company”), doing business as Hwy 55 Burger Shakes & Fries restaurants, filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Eastern District of North Carolina today. The case is pending before the Honorable Joseph N. Callaway and administered under case number 24-04510- 5-JNC.



The Company expects to use the time and legal protections made available through the Chapter 11 restructuring process to allow the Company to explore strategic alternatives in order to ensure the long-term viability of the brand. The Company has 22 corporate-owned restaurants and has franchised the brand to 71 franchisees. The majority of the restaurants are located throughout the Southeast.



All franchisee locations are independently owned and are open and serving customers as usual. The Company’s restaurants will remain open and operating as usual during the Chapter 11 process, continuing to provide their delicious hand-pattied burgers and cheesesteaks to their customers.

We will update you if we get more information.