Jillien Streit appointed as new director of Montana Department of Agriculture

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Friday the appointment of Jillien Streit as the new director of the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Streit currently serves as the financial controller at Flat Acre Farms in Chester. In 2014, she founded Stricks Ag, a merchandiser of high-quality, high-demand grains.

Streit is a former president of the Hill-Liberty-Blaine County Farm Bureau and has served as a member of the Montana Pulse Crop Committee.

A native of Chester, she and her husband run a fifth-generation family farm and have three children.

“I am excited to get to work for farmers and ranchers in Montana,” said Streit in a news release from Gianforte's office. “Agriculture drives our economy and is the backbone of our rural communities. Montana farmers and ranchers produce the greatest agricultural products, not only for our nation, but the world. I’m grateful to Governor Gianforte for the opportunity to serve our state’s agricultural community in this new capacity.”

Gianforte said in the news release: “Jillien Streit comes to this role with a strong background in agriculture and business, ready to advocate for Montana’s number one industry. I am confident in Jillien’s ability to lead as director of the Montana Department of Agriculture. I thank her for her willingness to serve and look forward to working with her to advance the interest of farmers and ranchers across our state.”

