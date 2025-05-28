Kayaker found dead in river near Craig has been identified

CRAIG — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified the kayaker who was found dead near Craig on Saturday, May 24, 2025, as Melvin Scarberry.

Dutton says that Scarberry, 56 years old, was from Florida.

Dutton said he expects the official cause and manner of death from the Montana State Crime Lab autopsy report to be released this week.

On Saturday, the Lewis & Clark County 911 center received a call about a missing kayaker in the Missouri River near Craig.

Twenty minutes after the call, a fishing guide and clients found the kayak and a body in the water.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

Responding agencies included Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks; Wolf Creek-Craig Volunteer Fire; Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office; and St. Peter’s Ambulance.