This week marks the final week of the season for skiers and snowboarders at Showdown Montana. Avery Patrick, vice president and marketing director for showdown, said she isn’t quite ready for this season to end.

WATCH:

Last week to hit the slopes at Showdown

“It’s kind of a bittersweet time, especially this season. I’m actually just sad we’re closing, sometimes I’m ready, but this year I’m just sad,” Patrick said.

Despite the bittersweet feelings of the season coming to an end, the team at Showdown are reflecting on just how great of a season it was.

“We had 15 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, so we’re going out with a great snowpack. And then we have a really fun weekend coming up and we do have blue skies in the forecast for the weekend, so it should be a fun spring skiing weekend to wrap up the season,” said Patrick.

According to Patrick, the 2023-2024 was the worst snow year on record in the 88 years they have been open.

This season, they’re grateful for the more than 330 inches of snow.

“Last season, I think we only had like 170 inches of snow, and this year, we’ve had 336 inches, so we almost doubled how much snow we had, and it’s just been an incredible season,” Patrick explained.

Coming this weekend, they will have their annual mannequin jump on Saturday just after 4pm when the lifts close. Click here for more details on this event.

Sunday is the last day of the season.