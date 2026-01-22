Live Stream Montana brings small-town views to a state-wide audience

What started as a useful tool for a realtor has evolved into a statewide window into everyday life in Montana.

Live Stream Montana (website), operated by Lynn Kenyon, began in Augusta at an old blacksmith shop. Kenyon originally installed cameras to monitor her homes, but the concept quickly took on a life of its own.

Live Stream Montana Brings Small-Town Views to a Statewide Audience

"We started in Augusta at the old blacksmith shop there," Kenyon told me. “And so, 24/7, you can see what the weather is. You can watch the parade or the rodeo. You can see the traffic—who’s at what bar.”

The live feeds currently offer a combination of Montana's natural splendor and daily activities, including wildlife walking through town, bustling streets, and local events.

"Between the combination of beauty, wildlife—people just go mad when we put on deer or anything like that," Kenyon told me. "So a combination of wildlife, beauty, and then just busy streets."

Live Stream Montana has amassed a social media following of approximately 30,000 followers. Kenyon and her colleagues said they will not slow down anytime soon.

Plans to extend the network are already underway, with new camera locations likely to be established in Bozeman, Billings, and Missoula.